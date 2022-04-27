Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Franklin Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 14.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Franklin Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average of $86.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,197,000 after buying an additional 171,113 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,548 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,191,000 after purchasing an additional 67,818 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.