Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0634 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRHLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

