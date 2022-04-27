Fresnillo’s (FRES) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.20) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.56) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($14.98) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.02) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.96) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,045.63 ($13.33).

FRES opened at GBX 800 ($10.20) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 610.60 ($7.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 997.60 ($12.71). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 744.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 807.51. The company has a market cap of £5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.05.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

