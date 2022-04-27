FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.02

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.02 and traded as low as $29.75. FS Bancorp shares last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 52,471 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSBW. StockNews.com began coverage on FS Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $240.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.16.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 27.94%. Research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FS Bancorp by 342.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in FS Bancorp by 251.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

