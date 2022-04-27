FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

FS KKR Capital Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.