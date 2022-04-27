Fundamenta (FMTA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $38.00

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $111,386.46 and $38.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.16 or 0.07348577 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00049892 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,442,579 coins and its circulating supply is 1,172,463 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

