Furucombo (COMBO) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Furucombo (COMBO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0812 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $235,501.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.16 or 0.07348577 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00049892 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,653,705 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

