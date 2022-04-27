Fuse Network Trading Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000734 BTC on exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $15.81 million and $1.13 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,869.93 or 0.07335375 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00049485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars.

