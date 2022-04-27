Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.96.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.89. 488,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.14. Galapagos has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $81.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Galapagos by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Galapagos by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

