Gamehost Inc. (GH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

GH traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.61. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,985. The company has a market capitalization of C$195.45 million and a PE ratio of 35.43. Gamehost has a one year low of C$6.63 and a one year high of C$9.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.06.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gamehost will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

