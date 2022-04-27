Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

GH stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.61. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.05. The company has a market cap of C$195.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.06, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Gamehost has a 12 month low of C$6.63 and a 12 month high of C$9.57.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gamehost will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

