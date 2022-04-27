Gas Trading Down 11% Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Gas coin can now be purchased for $4.50 or 0.00011585 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $45.61 million and $9.87 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043410 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,846.31 or 0.07322735 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00048815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.