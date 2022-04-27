Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.79% of Gates Industrial worth $36,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTES shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

