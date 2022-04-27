GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 118.60 ($1.51), with a volume of 338981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.80 ($1.50).

Specifically, insider Andrew Didham bought 25,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.92 ($38,235.94).

The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 46.14 and a quick ratio of 46.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.01%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

