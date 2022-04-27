GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Purchased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,500 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.43% of GDS worth $37,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in GDS by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GDS by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 79,496 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of GDS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,064,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 674,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ GDS traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,682. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James downgraded GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

GDS Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.