General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

