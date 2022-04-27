General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. General Motors updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.500-$7.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.50-7.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,816,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,794,082. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

