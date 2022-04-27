Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.1% annually over the last three years. Genesis Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 1,500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.31%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,713,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,564 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 41,819 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 44,020 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEL. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

