Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Genmab A/S reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $402.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.16 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.86.

Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.20. 13,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,369. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

