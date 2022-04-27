Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,789,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $453,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 40,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,344. Gentex has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

About Gentex (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

