Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.37

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.37 and traded as high as C$2.60. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 21,739 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The firm has a market cap of C$111.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Geodrill ( TSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Geodrill Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

