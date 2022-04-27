Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.37

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.37 and traded as high as C$2.60. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 21,739 shares trading hands.
Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
The firm has a market cap of C$111.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.
About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
Further Reading
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.