GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Down to $15.81

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.81, but opened at $14.95. GeoPark shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 1,438 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get GeoPark alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $957.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.73.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GeoPark had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. Sagil Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 2,866.8% in the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 701,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 677,563 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,840,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,000,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 523,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 275,679 shares during the period. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 280,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 103,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.