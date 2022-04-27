German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 36.61%.

GABC stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,234. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 8,204 shares of company stock valued at $303,339 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GABC. StockNews.com began coverage on German American Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

