GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) versus Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Critical Comparison

GFL Environmental and Quest Resource are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

GFL Environmental has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Resource has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GFL Environmental and Quest Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GFL Environmental 0 1 9 0 2.90 Quest Resource 0 0 3 0 3.00

GFL Environmental presently has a consensus price target of $45.94, indicating a potential upside of 44.48%. Quest Resource has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 106.12%. Given Quest Resource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than GFL Environmental.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.8% of GFL Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Quest Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Quest Resource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GFL Environmental and Quest Resource’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GFL Environmental $4.41 billion 2.41 -$484.17 million ($1.26) -25.24 Quest Resource $155.71 million 0.69 $1.69 million $0.08 70.76

Quest Resource has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GFL Environmental. GFL Environmental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GFL Environmental and Quest Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GFL Environmental -9.39% 2.80% 0.91% Quest Resource 1.09% 5.64% 3.16%

Summary

Quest Resource beats GFL Environmental on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc. operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers. The company's infrastructure and soil remediation business line provides remediation of contaminated soils, as well as complementary services, including civil, demolition, and excavation and shoring services. Its liquid waste management business collects, manages, transports, processes, and disposes of a range of industrial and commercial liquid wastes, as well as resells liquid waste products. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Quest Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes. The company provides santifreeze and windshield washer fluid, dumpster and compacting equipment, and other minor ancillary services. In addition, it offers landfill diversion services. The company's services focus on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, grocers, and other retailers; automotive maintenance, quick lube, dealerships, and collision repair; transportation, logistics, and internal fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; restaurant chains and food operations; and construction and demolition projects. It markets its services to automotive, manufacturing, hospitality and retail, construction and demolition, and commercial and multi-family property management industries through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is based in The Colony, Texas.

