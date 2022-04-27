Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:GDV)

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of TSE:GDV traded up 0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 11.18. 78,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,274. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of 12.13. Global Dividend Growth Split has a 1-year low of 10.98 and a 1-year high of 13.18.

Get Global Dividend Growth Split alerts:

About Global Dividend Growth Split (Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.