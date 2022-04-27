Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Financial Contrast

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of Global-e Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Paycom Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Paycom Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Global-e Online and Paycom Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-e Online $245.27 million 14.08 -$74.93 million ($0.67) -36.24 Paycom Software $1.06 billion 16.25 $195.96 million $3.37 84.51

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Global-e Online. Global-e Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global-e Online and Paycom Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-e Online 0 0 9 0 3.00 Paycom Software 0 4 10 0 2.71

Global-e Online presently has a consensus target price of $63.33, indicating a potential upside of 160.85%. Paycom Software has a consensus target price of $434.14, indicating a potential upside of 52.44%. Given Global-e Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than Paycom Software.

Profitability

This table compares Global-e Online and Paycom Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-e Online -30.55% 0.75% 0.60% Paycom Software 18.57% 23.85% 5.52%

Summary

Paycom Software beats Global-e Online on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global-e Online (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. Global-E Online Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution provides a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking, and Microfence, a proprietary Bluetooth. Its HCM solution also offers payroll applications comprising better employee transaction interface, payroll and tax management, Paycom pay, expense management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, garnishment management, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, position management, and Paycom learning and content subscriptions, as well as my analytics, which offer employment predictor reporting. In addition, its HCM solution provides manager on-the-go that gives supervisors and managers the ability to perform a variety of tasks, such as approving time-off requests and expense reimbursements; direct data exchange; ask here, a tool for direct line of communication to ask work-related questions; document and checklist; government and compliance; benefits administration/benefits to carrier; COBRA administration; personnel action and performance discussion forms; surveys; and affordable care act applications, as well as Clue, which securely collect, track, and manage the vaccination and testing data of the workforce. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

