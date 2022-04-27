Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Down 7.5%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 21,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,173,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

GSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 566.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 992.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

