Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

PFFD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.88. 795,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46.

