goeasy (TSE:GSY) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$200.00 to C$170.00. The company traded as low as C$112.34 and last traded at C$113.00, with a volume of 22959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$112.90.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on goeasy in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$210.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$133.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$161.32.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$230.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that goeasy Ltd. will post 14.6899984 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

About goeasy (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

