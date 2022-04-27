Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives $67.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Golden Entertainment stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.11. 2,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,419. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $281.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $9,548,045.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 696.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

