Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Goosehead Insurance updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,313. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $107.98. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $181.30.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,479.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.43.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

