Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Shares Gap Up to $33.03

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.03, but opened at $36.17. Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 366 shares traded.

GRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a market cap of $885.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,621,000 after purchasing an additional 58,561 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 579,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,820,000 after purchasing an additional 60,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26,993 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 418,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 76,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,380,000 after purchasing an additional 32,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

