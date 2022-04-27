Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Trading 11.8% Higher

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.27. 101,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 292,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GRCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -1.51.

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 5,346.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

