Graco (NYSE:GGG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.47. The stock had a trading volume of 800,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,954. Graco has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Graco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Graco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Graco by 376.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Graco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Graco by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GGG shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

