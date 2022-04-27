GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,789,000 after acquiring an additional 186,429 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,012,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,713,000 after acquiring an additional 409,793 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 101,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 205,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,555,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,527,000 after buying an additional 768,758 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

