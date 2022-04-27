GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,945 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $3,573,642.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Truist Financial began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.87.

EW opened at $112.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.98 and its 200-day moving average is $115.61. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

