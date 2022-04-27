GraniteShares Advisors LLC Buys New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 101.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 157,918 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $849,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ServiceNow by 340.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $623.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.43.

ServiceNow stock opened at $469.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $595.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

