GraniteShares Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,780 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE EL opened at $257.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $248.42 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.10.
In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
