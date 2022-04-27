GraniteShares Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,780 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $257.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $248.42 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.10.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

