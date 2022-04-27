GraniteShares Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 289 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,582,000 after buying an additional 57,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,870,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $289.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

