GraniteShares Advisors LLC Invests $125,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 199,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,673,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.70.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $207.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

