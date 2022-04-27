GraniteShares Advisors LLC Invests $689,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,381 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after buying an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 371.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,037 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $108.41 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.83 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

