GraniteShares Advisors LLC Invests $94,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 180,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,844,000 after buying an additional 136,030 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,083,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,532,000 after buying an additional 117,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Stephens dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

