GraniteShares Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 472 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,837,000 after purchasing an additional 138,959 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 398,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $199,100,000 after purchasing an additional 75,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $643.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $631.94.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $587.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $579.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.49. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.23 and a 52 week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

