GraniteShares Advisors LLC Takes $256,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 908 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.69.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $213.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.16 and its 200 day moving average is $247.24. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.03 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

