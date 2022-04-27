GraniteShares Advisors LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 45.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

Shares of MU opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

