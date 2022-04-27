Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $981,933.63 and $245.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.58 or 0.07349584 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

