Graystone (OTCMKTS:GYST) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Graystone shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 122,391 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Get Graystone alerts:

About Graystone (OTCMKTS:GYST)

The Graystone Company, Inc engages in Bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in selling and hosting Bitcoin mining equipment to 3rd parties. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graystone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graystone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.