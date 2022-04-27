Griffon (GFF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Griffon to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.26. Griffon had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Griffon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GFF opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Griffon has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

GFF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $12,643,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Griffon by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,397,000 after acquiring an additional 120,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Griffon by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,641,000 after acquiring an additional 263,798 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Griffon by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Griffon by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

