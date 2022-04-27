Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of GRIN opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $451.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $28.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 38.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grindrod Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grindrod Shipping (GRIN)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.