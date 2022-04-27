Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Shares of GRIN opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $451.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $28.93.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 38.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.