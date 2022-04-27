Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Trading Up 10.9%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) shot up 10.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.05. 2,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 462,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Several research firms have commented on GRIN. TheStreet upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $503.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.51 million. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%. Research analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 38.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

